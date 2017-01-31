Tact Brings its Conversational AI Ass...

Tact Brings its Conversational AI Assistant to the Slack Enterprise Grid

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Sales teams can now access their most critical tools -- Salesforce, LinkedIn, Zendesk and more - through natural touch, text and voice interfaces without ever having to leave the conversation. Large enterprises have made significant investments in transformational efforts to define the future of work within their organizations over the last several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Mon bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC