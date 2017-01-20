T-Mobile employees share horror stori...

T-Mobile employees share horror stories of lies and bill cramming in 'wild outlaw' stores

Former T-Mobile employees and managers have contacted BGR to confirm a previously rumored scandal: that across the country, certain unscrupulous T-Mobile sales reps lie to customers and open lines on their accounts without permission, all to meet unrealistic sales goals. Management doesn't just turn a blind eye, but uses a "Right Fit" guide to ensure salespeople are pushing extras like insurance onto as many customers as possible.

