Strong Christmas sales for Leicesters...

Strong Christmas sales for Leicestershire's Joules

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: This Is Leicestershire

The business announced this morning that total sales - including in shops and online - were up 22.8 per cent for the seven weeks to January 8, compared to the same period last year. Chief executive Colin Porter said: "This strong outcome over the important Christmas trading period reflects the growing awareness and strength of the Joules brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Leicestershire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC