StorageCraft Acquires Exablox to Provide New-Gen Storage
With the acquisition, StorageCraft now becomes a first-tier provider of both primary and secondary storage to its channel partners. A couple of old friends who worked at SonicWall together several years ago who had gone on to start up their own storage companies have decided to bring their companies together in order to produce more complete solutions for all of their customers.
