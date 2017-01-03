Sophos announces special partner initiatives focused on SMB in the Middle East
Sophos today announced a new initiative for small and medium sized businesses in the Middle East. The special training and incentive initiative for channel partners is designed to enable them to address small and medium businesses as a focus for their go-to-market activities.
