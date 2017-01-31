SLDC accelerates dev't projects in Mi...

SLDC accelerates dev't projects in Mindanao

CAPPING 2016 as a success, Santos Land Development Corporation , the pioneering developer in Davao City gears toward implementing and fast-tracking multiple development projects around Mindanao for the next 10 years. SLDC president Antonio Nicolas Domingo told SunStar Davao on Friday, January 27, at the sidelines of the company annual sales performers' recognition at the Davao Convention Center that the company ended 2016 with high hopes and bright prospects for 2017 as various business undertakings are readied in the pipeline.

