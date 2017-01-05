Salem Media Group Appoints Michael Ma...

Salem Media Group Appoints Michael Mann to Director of Sales Strategy, Broadcast Media

Salem Media Group , announced today that Michael Mann Director of Sales in Chicago, will be taking on additional responsibilities with the newly appointed position of Director of Sales Strategy, Broadcast Media. In his expanded role Michael will work closely with the broadcast division's senior leadership and local managers to create incremental resources, better sales tools, and ultimately more defined sales strategies.

