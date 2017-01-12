Royal Bank to cut jobsJan. 12, 2017, 10:36 PM Ast
RBC Royal Bank is looking to merge branches in west and south Trinidad and as a result will be cutting jobs. According to RBC, it will be combining its Chaguaramas branch with its West Mall branch and its branch at Carlton Centre, San Fernando, with the branch on High Street, San Fernando.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
