Regional Sales Manager
Good first Degree in Sales & Marketing or Sales Management, a good first degree from a recognized plus post graduate diploma of Chartered Institute of Marketing . The Regional Sales Manager shall report to the National Sales Manager, and he/she shall be responsible for the achievement of regional sales operational objectives in the region that has been assigned by the company.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
