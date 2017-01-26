Real estate agents and agencies clear...

Real estate agents and agencies cleared following probe into quick-fire home sales in Mangere Bridge

21 hrs ago

A real estate industry watchdog has cleared agents and agencies of wrongdoing over their involvement in the initial sales of neighbouring Mangere Bridge properties, which were then repeatedly flipped over four days. The two Coronation Rd properties were sold a total of five times last August in the space of just four days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

