Peak 10's New Channel Chief Dave Sroka Aims To Pump Up Commitment To The Channel
Peak 10, a Cisco-powered IaaS provider, named Dave Sroka as its new vice president of channel sales following the retirement of former channel chief, Steve Harris, in December. Charlotte, N.C.-based Peak 10 has recently shaken up its executive staff and plans to revitalize its channel strategy this year, the provider told CRN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC