Peak 10's New Channel Chief Dave Sroka Aims To Pump Up Commitment To The Channel

Peak 10, a Cisco-powered IaaS provider, named Dave Sroka as its new vice president of channel sales following the retirement of former channel chief, Steve Harris, in December. Charlotte, N.C.-based Peak 10 has recently shaken up its executive staff and plans to revitalize its channel strategy this year, the provider told CRN.

