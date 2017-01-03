Parents of toddler who pushed dresser off brother deny video was staged
WATCH ABOVE: Kayli and Ricky Shoff, the parents of the twin boys who were seen in the viral video showing one of toddlers rescuing his brother after a dresser fell on top of him, went on Good Morning America to defend the authenticity of video after skeptics claimed the video may be a hoax. Since the video's release, mostly anonymous social media users have accused Kayli and Ricky Shoff, parents of two-year-old twin boys Bowdy and Brock, of staging the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC