Parents of toddler who pushed dresser off brother deny video was staged

WATCH ABOVE: Kayli and Ricky Shoff, the parents of the twin boys who were seen in the viral video showing one of toddlers rescuing his brother after a dresser fell on top of him, went on Good Morning America to defend the authenticity of video after skeptics claimed the video may be a hoax. Since the video's release, mostly anonymous social media users have accused Kayli and Ricky Shoff, parents of two-year-old twin boys Bowdy and Brock, of staging the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.