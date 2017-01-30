Online platform adds recommendation tool

Roadster, the company that last summer launched its Express Storefront platform for dealership websites that allows consumers to complete transactions online, has added a new feature to its in-store iOS app that can help salespeople recommend vehicles for people who choose to come into the store. Salespeople using the tool can walk a customer through a "needs assessment" on an iPad and search a store's inventory based on the features, make, model, price and other options that a customer is interested in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.