Online platform adds recommendation tool

Roadster, the company that last summer launched its Express Storefront platform for dealership websites that allows consumers to complete transactions online, has added a new feature to its in-store iOS app that can help salespeople recommend vehicles for people who choose to come into the store. Salespeople using the tool can walk a customer through a "needs assessment" on an iPad and search a store's inventory based on the features, make, model, price and other options that a customer is interested in.

