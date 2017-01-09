NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Preliminary Sales for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing prescription Avenova lid and lash hygiene for the domestic eye care market, announces that Avenova sales for the fourth quarter of 2016 are expected to exceed $3.8 million, an increase of more than 146% over the prior year and up at least 26% from the third quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the full year of 2016 is expected to top $11.8 million, up more than 171% from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.