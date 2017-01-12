Northampton real ale pub staff rewarded for sales success

Staff from Northampton pub The Malt Shovel Tavern found themselves on the other side of the counter when they took part in a celebration evening for Oakham Ales. Pub staff of the hostelries who had achieved sales of 75 or more barrels -over 21,000 pints - of Oakham Ales were honoured at the Brewery Tap in Peterborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northampton Today.