New man will help drive global growth at Young's Seafood

YOUNG'S Seafood has appointed an international sales director as it looks to take the success of its UK's number one fish business further afield. Nick Munday, previously international controller at Thorntons Plc, will help drive the international business programme at Grimsby's Ross House HQ, a strategy described as a key pillar in the business plan.

