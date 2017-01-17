Monetate Promotes Adam Litle to VP Sa...

Monetate Promotes Adam Litle to VP Sales, North America

In this newly created executive role, Litle will be responsible for leading the company's aggressive sales strategy in North America, with a focus on helping consumer-facing brands in retail, e-commerce and other sectors create individualized experiences that increase customer engagement and improve performance. He will report directly to Monetate President and CEO Lucinda Duncalfe and join the executive leadership team.

