Monetate Promotes Adam Litle to VP Sales, North America
In this newly created executive role, Litle will be responsible for leading the company's aggressive sales strategy in North America, with a focus on helping consumer-facing brands in retail, e-commerce and other sectors create individualized experiences that increase customer engagement and improve performance. He will report directly to Monetate President and CEO Lucinda Duncalfe and join the executive leadership team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC