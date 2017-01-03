Merrimack Falls For $1bn Oncology Off...

Merrimack Falls For $1bn Oncology Offer From Ipsen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

If not a match made in heaven, Ipsen's $575m up-front deal to acquire Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' oncology business is a marriage of convenience on both sides. In return for a much-needed cash injection the struggling groom, Merrimack, gives its French bride an easier way into the US oncology market - complete with sales force, manufacturing facilities, and the slightly dull family silver in the form of pancreatic cancer drug Onivyde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,754

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC