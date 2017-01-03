Merrimack Falls For $1bn Oncology Offer From Ipsen

If not a match made in heaven, Ipsen's $575m up-front deal to acquire Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' oncology business is a marriage of convenience on both sides. In return for a much-needed cash injection the struggling groom, Merrimack, gives its French bride an easier way into the US oncology market - complete with sales force, manufacturing facilities, and the slightly dull family silver in the form of pancreatic cancer drug Onivyde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.