Marcus Hotels & Resorts Names Three New Sales Personnel at the Omaha...
Megan Gilligan has been named director of sales and marketing and Laurie Nielsen-Singer and Kristy Phalen have been named sales account executives. The Omaha Marriott Downtown is scheduled to open in summer 2017.
