MannKind Has a New Plan, but Will It Work?
The biotech's CEO Matthew Pfeiffer talked about a new plan for the company in 2017 at the J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference last week. What is this new plan -- and will it work? MannKind's first approach for gaining commercial success for inhaled insulin drug Afrezza was to partner with a large pharmaceutical company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC