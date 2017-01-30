Leaders Real Estate switches to Ray W...

Leaders Real Estate switches to Ray White

Lower North Island real estate firm Leaders has joined forces with Ray White in a rebranding deal that is considered one of the biggest industry moves in recent history. The agencies began in Wellington, Hutt Valley and the Wairarapa, and grew expanding to a network of 15 offices around the Lower North Island and 280 salespeople.

