Knowles Appoints Helmut Vogler as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Today, Knowles Corporation , a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions, announced that it has appointed Helmut Vogler as its senior vice president of global sales. In this new executive role reporting direct to the president and CEO, Vogler will be responsible for creating and executing Knowles' advanced global sales strategy for all audio businesses including MEMS microphones, Hearing Health, and Intelligent Audio.

