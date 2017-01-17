InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website Julia Elizabeth "Liza" Edgerton has been appointed Director of Sales & Marketing at The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in Winston-Salem - NC, USA Edgerton is no newcomer to the hospitality world and brings over a decade of industry experience to her new post at The Cardinal. Edgerton worked at The Charleston Marriott for 10 years, quickly rising in ranks from Executive Meeting Manager to her most recently held position, the Director of Corporate and Group Sales.

