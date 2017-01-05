James Mullery joins Prudential Annuit...

James Mullery joins Prudential Annuities to lead Distribution and Sales

17 hrs ago

James Mullery has been named senior vice president and head of Distribution and Sales for Prudential Annuities , where he will develop and drive the distribution and sales strategy for the business. Prudential Annuities is a business of Prudential Financial, Inc. .

Chicago, IL

