Hundreds of Hucknall homes on former ...

Hundreds of Hucknall homes on former Wigwam site are now sold out

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hucknall and Bulwell Dispatch

The 'Sold' signs are hanging from hundreds of homes at a new housing estate in Hucknall on land that used to form part of the Wigwam Lane Playing Fields. Plans to close the Wigwam for development were cloaked in controversy for several years, with protesters and action groups vehemently opposed to building on the iconic town-centre site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hucknall and Bulwell Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC