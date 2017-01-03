Hundreds of Hucknall homes on former Wigwam site are now sold out
The 'Sold' signs are hanging from hundreds of homes at a new housing estate in Hucknall on land that used to form part of the Wigwam Lane Playing Fields. Plans to close the Wigwam for development were cloaked in controversy for several years, with protesters and action groups vehemently opposed to building on the iconic town-centre site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hucknall and Bulwell Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC