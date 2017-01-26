Help your top customers write engaging case studies with Influitivea s new tool

Last week the company released Upshot , a new content generation tool/online publishing platform that leverages Influitive's multi-channel online presence and deep pool of writing, editing, and advocate marketing expertise to help companies find satisfied customers willing to advocate for their product or service, and enlist them to write compelling, authentic stories about their experiences. "Customer stories are the best content a company can produce, but the corporate case studies put out by companies today are missing a crucial component - the customer voice," Influitive CEO Mark Organ wrote in a Jan. 19 blog post .

