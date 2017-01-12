Heineken USA Appoints Vieira as Sr. Director of Trade Marketing Activation
Heineken USA has announced the appointment of Catherine Vieira as senior director of trade marketing activation, effective immediately. In her new role, Vieira will report to Kheri Tillman, vice president of trade marketing and sales strategy, and will be responsible for leading the development of all channel strategies and retail marketing programs for the Heineken USA portfolio of brands.
