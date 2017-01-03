Grand Design Adds Tommy Hall to Sales...

Grand Design Adds Tommy Hall to Sales Force

According to a press release, Hall will be responsible for the Reflection and Imagine brands in the coastal Northeast United States and Canada. Since hiring into the RV industry in 2009, Hall has developed great relationships with many dealers in the eastern RV market.

