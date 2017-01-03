Google appoints new managing director for its business in MENA
Google announced today that Lino Cattaruzzi has joined its business in the Middle East and North Africa to lead its operations as their new Managing Director. Lino Cattaruzzi comes with over twenty years of experience in the tech industry where he previously led the Google business in Mexico as Country Director and before that Argentina.
