Google appoints new managing director...

Google appoints new managing director for its business in MENA

Yesterday

Google announced today that Lino Cattaruzzi has joined its business in the Middle East and North Africa to lead its operations as their new Managing Director. Lino Cattaruzzi comes with over twenty years of experience in the tech industry where he previously led the Google business in Mexico as Country Director and before that Argentina.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 32,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,698

