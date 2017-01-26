Godwin named President and CEO of Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA

Paul Godwin, a 38-year plastics industry veteran, is the new president and CEO of Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA, effective Jan. 1. At Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA, formerly American Maplan Corp., Godwin started as sales manager for vinyl siding systems and the siding market. He did market development and sales management for natural fiber composites, blending plastic with wood flour.

