Godwin named President and CEO of Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA
Paul Godwin, a 38-year plastics industry veteran, is the new president and CEO of Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA, effective Jan. 1. At Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA, formerly American Maplan Corp., Godwin started as sales manager for vinyl siding systems and the siding market. He did market development and sales management for natural fiber composites, blending plastic with wood flour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC