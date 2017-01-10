Globus Medical Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales Results

Globus Medical, Inc. , a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer, today announced preliminary unaudited sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2016. The company anticipates fourth quarter 2016 sales of approximately $151.6 million, an increase of 6.3% as reported or 6.6% in constant currency over the fourth quarter 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.