Girl Scout's No-Nonsense Sales Email Read by Mike Rowe From 'Dirty Jobs' Goes Viral
The reading of a young Girl Scout's email to one of her father's "very rich" friends captured the attention of Mike Rowe and millions of viewers on Facebook. Charlotte is a Girl Scout whose father works on a podcast with Mike Rowe, who you may best know from Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC