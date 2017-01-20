Free breakfast workshop to help firms...

Free breakfast workshop to help firms get on the road to exporting

12 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Business News

Small and medium-sized Swindon businesses interesting in exporting for the first time can get valuable tips from experts in sales, marketing and finance at a free breakfast seminar in the town next month. The event on February 7 is aimed at getting businesses export-ready and will also signpost to the additional help available, including 12 hours of free mentoring and the potential of additional grant matched funding.

