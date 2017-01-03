Franklin Covey Reports 2017 First Qua...

Franklin Covey Reports 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

All Access Pass Contracts Invoiced and Related Revenue Total $6.3 million in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Compared with $0.4 million in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2016 )--Franklin Covey Co. , a global performance improvement company that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their results, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter, which ended on November 26, 2016.

