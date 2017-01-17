Fragrance West Presents Jane Pinda as...

Fragrance West Presents Jane Pinda as VP of Sales

With 32 years of management and sales expertise, Jane Pinda is appointed as Fragrance West's vice president of sales. The industry veteran was hired to fortify the company's current sales force and strengthen alliances with fragrance clients.

Chicago, IL

