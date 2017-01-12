FOX 17 hires outgoing WZZM vice president to lead station
The former vice president of sales and marketing at Grand Rapids television station WZZM 13 will soon oversee operations at another local station. Tribune Broadcasting, the owner of WXMI FOX 17, announced Friday, Jan. 13, that Kim Krause has been appointed as general manager of the local Fox affiliate.
