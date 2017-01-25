Former WGAL sales manager to lead WHTM
Nexstar Media Group Inc. which recently acquired the company that previously owned WHTM has announced that Robert G. Bee, a former sales manager at WGAL, was named vice president and general manager of WHTM-TV and its associated digital services, including www.abc27.com . Bee has more than 35 years of broadcast and sales management experience, and has spent the last two decades of his career in Pennsylvania, including five years serving Nexstar's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton television and digital operations.
