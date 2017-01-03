Fifth Third Bank announces promotion

Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in the Marietta and Kennesaw areas, announced that Michael "Mike" Chaffin has been promoted to senior vice president, national sales manager for the Business Banking Group.

