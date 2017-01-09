Expedia and TripAdvisor Separately Kill 2 Brands That Were Once Sister Companies
In 2008, Venere became Expedia's great hope in Europe to play catch-up and take on Booking.com's dominance. Whether it was a lack of execution or Booking.com's scale advantages being too imposing to overcome, that dynamic never came to fruition.
