Exclusive: ObserveIT Launches Partner Program, Looks To Make Big Channel Push In North America
When ObserveIT dove headfirst into the North American market after a venture capital investment , it invested heavily in an inside sales strategy, a departure from the channel-focused sales model that brought it success internationally. Now, the Boston, Mass.-based insider threat detection and mitigation company is looking to change that by revamping its partner program and building out its sales channel in the region.
