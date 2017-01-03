Exclusive: ObserveIT Launches Partner...

Exclusive: ObserveIT Launches Partner Program, Looks To Make Big Channel Push In North America

9 hrs ago

When ObserveIT dove headfirst into the North American market after a venture capital investment , it invested heavily in an inside sales strategy, a departure from the channel-focused sales model that brought it success internationally. Now, the Boston, Mass.-based insider threat detection and mitigation company is looking to change that by revamping its partner program and building out its sales channel in the region.

