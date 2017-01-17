Exclusive: Mimecast Appoints Former HP Security Head As Worldwide Channel Chief
Mimecast is expanding its channel team as it looks to push more business through partners, appointing former HP Security head Eli Kalil as its new worldwide channel chief. Kalil started with the company in late December as senior vice president of global channel sales, a new position for the email security, continuity and archiving vendor.
