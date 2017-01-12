Exclusive: Global Knowledge Hires First-Ever Channel Chief, Launches Massive Partner Offensive
Business training and certification provider Global Knowledge plans to triple its channel revenue within the next three years by engaging more deeply with large, multinational resellers. The Cary, N.C. company has hired former Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive Aaron Mills as its first-ever vice president of channel sales to lead the indirect revenue charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC