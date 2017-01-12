Exclusive: Global Knowledge Hires Fir...

Exclusive: Global Knowledge Hires First-Ever Channel Chief, Launches Massive Partner Offensive

Business training and certification provider Global Knowledge plans to triple its channel revenue within the next three years by engaging more deeply with large, multinational resellers. The Cary, N.C. company has hired former Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive Aaron Mills as its first-ever vice president of channel sales to lead the indirect revenue charge.

