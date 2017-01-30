Ex-Microsoft COO Kevin Turner Leaves Citadel Securities After 7 Months As CEO
Only seven months after starting his job as CEO at Citadel Securities, former Microsoft Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner has already left, according to the company. Turner, who headed Microsoft's partner channel and worldwide sales, is being replaced by longtime Citadel executive Peng Zhao, who was previously the global head of market making for the company.
