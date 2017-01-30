Ex-Microsoft COO Kevin Turner Leaves ...

Ex-Microsoft COO Kevin Turner Leaves Citadel Securities After 7 Months As CEO

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Only seven months after starting his job as CEO at Citadel Securities, former Microsoft Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner has already left, according to the company. Turner, who headed Microsoft's partner channel and worldwide sales, is being replaced by longtime Citadel executive Peng Zhao, who was previously the global head of market making for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers 17 hr bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC