DK National Account Sales Manager

DK National Account Sales Manager

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Publishers Marketplace

The DK National Account sales manager will sell DK Adult and Children's titles, Eyewitness Travel Guides, Prima Strategy Guides, Rough Guides and Alpha titles to key accounts in the US. National Account Sales Manager Responsibilities * Sell front list, backlist and seasonal promotions to accounts * Develop sales strategies and promotional marketing opportunities with the buyers at the key accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers Marketplace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC