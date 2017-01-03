CRM's Evolution: Mobile is Just the B...

CRM's Evolution: Mobile is Just the Beginning

Read more: CMSWire

A mobile, dispersed, on-the-go workforce has forced an issue for companies of all shapes and sizes: the need for mobile customer relationship management . The demand for mobile CRM brings up some key questions: How can today's CRM meet tomorrow's mobile workforce requirements? Will mobile CRM overtake traditional desktop CRM? Will we need to replicate the desktop CRM experience for mobile devices? Which mobile CRM features are most needed today vs. tomorrow? What we do know is this: CRM is growing.

