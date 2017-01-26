Conde Nast Restructures Ad Sales Workforce
Three months after Conde Nast named Jim Norton to the new position of chief business officer and president of revenue, the former AOL executive is restructuring the magazine company's advertising sales workforce, an effort that includes creating new teams to focus specifically on major categories. Conde Nast, a unit of closely held Advance Publications Inc., named Pamela Drucker Mann as chief marketing officer, where she will oversee business-to-business marketing for the entire company; she had been chief revenue officer for the Food Innovation Group.
