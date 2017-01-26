Conde Nast Restructures Ad Sales Work...

Conde Nast Restructures Ad Sales Workforce

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Three months after Conde Nast named Jim Norton to the new position of chief business officer and president of revenue, the former AOL executive is restructuring the magazine company's advertising sales workforce, an effort that includes creating new teams to focus specifically on major categories. Conde Nast, a unit of closely held Advance Publications Inc., named Pamela Drucker Mann as chief marketing officer, where she will oversee business-to-business marketing for the entire company; she had been chief revenue officer for the Food Innovation Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC