ChyronHego Appoints Casper Plessing as Vice President of Sales, Iberia
ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Casper Plessing as vice president of sales for Iberia, encompassing Spain and Portugal. Plessing will focus on expanding sales opportunities and managing partner channels in the region's challenging broadcast industry.
