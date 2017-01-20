Case studies show passion fuels succe...

Case studies show passion fuels success in direct selling

It is passion that drives the country's best salespeople says Ernest Du Toit, chairman of the Direct Selling Association , who has seen thousands of entrepreneurs go from poverty to success. Each of them has one thing in common: a deeply passionate drive that is motivated by something bigger than money.

