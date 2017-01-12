Brit Awards 2017 nominations REVEALED: Little Mix and Rihanna score most nods
The line-up for this year's ceremony looks to be the the best ever, with the likes of Little Mix and The 1975 set to take to the stage. Little Mix are set to sweep the awards this year, with nominations for Best British Single, Best Video and Best Group all in the bag.
