Brandon Porterfield Joining Blue Ox Sales Force
Brandon Porterfield recently joined Blue Ox as an outside sales representative serving customers in Florida, according to a press release. Porterfield has extensive experience as an RV retail sales manager and parts manager, overseeing sales, budgets, supply chains, and the development of positive relationships with customers and vendors.
